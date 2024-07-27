AFRICA
Explosion kills several Nigerian soldiers
The landmine blast happened in the northeastern state of Borno, where security forces have been battling Boko Haram militants for more than a decade.
Nigerian military has been battling against Boko Haram militants since 2009. Photo: Reuters / Others
July 27, 2024

At least seven Nigerian soldiers were killed after a mine exploded on a highway in Borno state, the hotbed of a Boko Haram militant insurgency, two vigilante officers said on Friday.

Nigeria faces a raft of security challenges including a long-running insurgency by Boko Haram in the northeast, separatist violence in the southeast, rampant oil theft in the Niger Delta and kidnapping for ransom by criminal gangs in many parts of the country.

Shaibu Musa, a local vigilante officer helping security forces to combat the insurgents, said a military vehicle was travelling along the road linking the villages of Monguno and Baga on Thursday when the vehicle detonated an improvised explosive device.

The military did not immediately respond to request for comment on the incident.

Another security official, Isa Bukar, said the explosion occurred after soldiers on patrol triggered the mine, which killed seven of them.

