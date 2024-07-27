Saturday, July 27, 2024

12:11 GMT — The Israeli army killed 41 more Palestinians in attacks in Gaza, taking the overall death toll to 39,258 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

A ministry statement added that some 90,589 other people have also been injured in the assault.

“Israeli forces killed 41 people and injured 103 others in four ‘massacres’ against families in the last 24 hours,” the ministry said.

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

13:33 GMT — Gaza tunnels are ‘spider web’, say Israeli officials

Israeli officials have characterised the tunnels in Gaza as a "spider web," indicating that the Israeli army remains unaware of their full extent even after more than nine months since the ground invasion started on Oct. 27, Israeli media has reported.

In a detailed report, Israeli Channel 12 cited an unnamed Israeli security official as saying: "It's like a spider web: if you cut one tunnel, alternative tunnels will automatically appear and this can continue."

The channel also quoted another security official who stated: "We still do not have a complete understanding of the tunnel network, and we lack a firm and absolute control over the entire tunnel project.”

13:07 GMT — Hamas condemns Israeli attack on school sheltering displaced people in Gaza

Palestinian group Hamas has condemned the Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al Balah, central Gaza that killed at least 31 people and wounded many more.

In a statement, the group said the Israeli army is showing "total disregard for humanitarian principles" by striking a site meant to be a “safe place for displaced persons.”

Hamas described the bombing as a “brutal act that underscores the Israeli army’s detachment from basic human values.”

It highlighted that these “massacres” occur while "Zionist war criminals, who have surpassed the bounds of fascism, are not held accountable."

12:27 GMT — Medical centres in Khan Younis shut down following evacuation orders: Health officials

Several primary care centres and medical points in Khan Younis, southern Gaza have been shut down following evacuation orders by the Israeli army, Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave has said.

"Due to the increasing number of areas forcibly evacuated in southern Gaza, several primary health care centres are now out of service,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry warned that the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, the only hospital still operational despite numerous challenges, may also shut down, posing a "certain health catastrophe."

11:56 GMT — Nearly 200 UNRWA workers killed in Gaza, says UNRWA chief

Nearly 200 UNRWA workers have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

“When the war in Gaza started nearly 10 months ago, no one thought we will reach this grim milestone. Nearly 200 UNRWA team members have been killed in Gaza,” Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on X.

“These are not numbers, these are our colleagues and our friends,” said Lazzarini, noting that “this is by far the largest loss of personnel killed in a single conflict or natural disaster since the creation of the United Nations – a reality the world must never accept.”

11:41 GMT — Pakistan condemns Israeli actions in Khan Younis

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned and expressed deep concerns over the ongoing violent actions of Israeli forces in Khan Younis, from where thousands have been forced to flee amid fierce clashes.

"Due to the siege of Khan Younis, the supply of food and other necessities of life has been suspended in the area. Human tragedy has been born in Palestine and the international community, including the United Nations, should fulfil its responsibilities," Sharif said in a statement.

He accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and said the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion, which said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful, and UN resolutions on Palestine, should be implemented.

11:00 GMT —Israeli strike kills 31 Palestinians in clinic at school shelter

At least 31 Palestinians, including children, were killed and many others injured in an Israeli attack targeting a field hospital in a school housing displaced people in central Gaza, Palestinian sources said.

“The death toll from Israel’s attack on a field hospital inside a school housing displaced people in Deir al Balah in central Gaza has risen to 31,” the Gaza government media office spokesman, Ismail Al-Thawabta, told Anadolu Agency.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the Israeli army bombed the school in an area that was classified as a “humanitarian safe zone” in Deir al Balah.

10:30 GMT — ASEAN condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) condemned Israeli attacks in Gaza.

In a joint communique of its summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, the foreign ministers of ASEAN also expressed "grave concern" about the humanitarian situation in the blockaded enclave.

"We condemned all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, which have resulted in the alarming number of casualties, particularly women and children, the restricted access to food, water, and other basic needs, leading to the further deterioration of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the declaration said.

They urged all relevant parties for a ceasefire and release of hostages in Gaza.

07:30 GMT — Israel orders Khan Younis evacuation amid nonstop bombing

The Israeli army ordered Khan Younis residents to evacuate and head towards al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, an area designated as a 'safe zone' but frequently attacked.

In a statement, the army said, "remaining in this area has become dangerous" due to "rocket fire" from the southern area of Khan Younis.

"The early warning to civilians is being made in order to mitigate harm to the civilian population and keep civilians away from areas of combat," it added.

On July 13, the Israeli army targeted camps of the displaced in al-Mawasi, killing more than 90 Palestinians and injuring nearly 300 others, according to official Palestinian sources.

07:21 GMT — Israel kills 10 Palestinians across Gaza

Israel killed at least ten Palestinians in a series of air strikes across besieged Gaza, Civil Defence has said.

It said in a statement that six Palestinians were killed and others wounded in Israeli air strikes on two homes, one in the Zawayda town in central Gaza and the other in the southern city of Khan Younis.

In another statement, the Palestinian Civil Defence said two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a gathering of people in the Al-Kateeba area in Khan Younis.

06:23 GMT — US claims to have destroyed 6 Houthi UAVs, 3 surface vessels in Yemen

The US military claimed to have destroyed six Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in a Houthi-controlled area and three uncrewed surface vessels (USV) operating off the coast of Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," CENTCOM wrote on X.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure," it added.

05:30 GMT — Jordanian, US leaders discuss ‘dangerous developments’ in Gaza

Jordanian King Abdullah II and US President Joe Biden have discussed “the dangerous developments” in the ongoing Israeli carnage in besieged Gaza.

According to a Jordanian royal court statement, the leaders also discussed “efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire, as well as an end to the humanitarian crisis in the Strip.”

They also touched on the situation in the occupied West Bank and the support to the Palestinian Authority there.

