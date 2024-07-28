Sunday, July 28, 2024

09:35 GMT – Gaza death toll rises above 39,300

The Israeli army killed 66 more Palestinians in attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 39,324 since October 7, 2023, the health ministry in the enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that some 90,830 other people have been injured in the assault.

"Israeli forces killed 66 people and injured 241 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. "Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

0839 GMT — Germany calls for 'cool heads' after occupied Golan Heights attack

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned what she said was the "deplorable" rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which killed 12 people, and called for "cool heads" in response.

"The perfidious attacks must stop immediately. It is important to act with cool heads. Far too many people have died already in this conflict," Baerbock wrote on X in reference to Israel's war on Gaza, which risks spreading to Lebanon.

0804 GMT — UN warns of 'wider conflagration' between Israel and Hezbollah

The UN mission in Lebanon has warned of a "wider conflagration" between Israel and Hezbollah following a deadly attack on the town of Majdal Shams in occupied Golan Heights.

In a joint statement, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, and head of UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, condemned "the death of civilians — young children and teenagers — in Majdal Shams."

They urged "the parties to exercise maximum restraint and to put a stop to the ongoing intensified exchanges of fire."

"It could ignite a wider conflagration that would engulf the entire region in a catastrophe beyond belief," they added.

0750 GMT — Israeli defence minister says will ensure Hezbollah 'pays a price'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said authorities will ensure Hezbollah "pays a price", a day after accusing it of an attack in Majdal Shams, occupied Golan Heights.

04:00 GMT — Israel intensifies its deadly raids on West Bank's refugee camp

The Israeli army stormed the Balata refugee camp in eastern Nablus in the northern part of the occupied West Bank late Saturday for the fourth time in 24 hours.

The Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that military forces stormed the camp amid heavy gunfire, the deployment of snipers and the arrival of reinforcements, accompanied by a bulldozer.

Activists on social media shared videos allegedly showing military reinforcements heading toward the camp, and videos that had the sounds of gunfire, which they claimed were from clashes between Palestinian groups and the Israeli army.

