South Africa has cancelled the visas of 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested on Friday at a suspected "secret military camp" in White River, a holiday town in the northeastern Mpumalanga province.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said he welcomed the arrests of the Libyans whom he said acquired visas irregularly in Tunisia through misrepresentation.

The Home Affairs Department said on Saturday that the cancelations mean that the 95 are now undocumented foreign nationals and the agency is working with law enforcement to look at options, including deportation.

The Libyans are reported to have entered South Africa in April claiming to be there for training to become security guards, and were scheduled to return in December.

Police raided the suspected military training camp, acting on intelligence, where they found military training equipment and drugs.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.