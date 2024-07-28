AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa to deport 95 Libyans arrested at ‘secret military camp'
South African authorities arrested the Libyans on Friday during a raid on a suspected secret training camp.
South Africa to deport 95 Libyans arrested at ‘secret military camp'
South African police authorities said the suspects were being investigated for any criminal activity. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 28, 2024

South Africa has cancelled the visas of 95 Libyan nationals who were arrested on Friday at a suspected "secret military camp" in White River, a holiday town in the northeastern Mpumalanga province.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said he welcomed the arrests of the Libyans whom he said acquired visas irregularly in Tunisia through misrepresentation.

The Home Affairs Department said on Saturday that the cancelations mean that the 95 are now undocumented foreign nationals and the agency is working with law enforcement to look at options, including deportation.

The Libyans are reported to have entered South Africa in April claiming to be there for training to become security guards, and were scheduled to return in December.

Police raided the suspected military training camp, acting on intelligence, where they found military training equipment and drugs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us