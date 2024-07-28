AFRICA
Libya opens nomination for PM of unified government
The Libyan government has opened nomination for the position of prime minister of the unified government.
PM aspirants can submit their candidacy papers to the Libyan assembly in the eastern city of Benghazi from July 28 to August 11, 2024. / Photo: AP
July 28, 2024

Libya's Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh on Sunday opened nomination for prime minister of a unified government.

"Nomination opens for the position of a prime minister," the assembly said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Hopefuls can submit their candidacy papers to the assembly in the eastern city of Benghazi in the period from July 28 to August 11, 2024.

The statement called on members of parliament and the Tripoli-based High Council of State, which acts as a senate, to nominate candidates for the post.

Constitutional declaration

Saleh said the move is based on the constitutional declaration, the 13th Constitutional Amendment, election laws issued by the parliament and the decision by the 66 Committee.

The 66 Committee, formed by the parliament and High Council of State, issued electoral laws in June 2023, although some provisions have faced opposition.

Libya currently has two rival governments: the Government of National Unity led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Tripoli, controlling the west, and the government led by Osama Hamad in Benghazi, governing the east and parts of the south.

