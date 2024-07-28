WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bangladeshi minister confirms protest death toll
The Bangladeshi government has confirmed that at least 147 people were killed in the recent student-led protests over government job allocations.
Bangladeshi minister confirms protest death toll
The recent protests in Bangladesh were triggered by grievances over allocation of jobs in government. / Photo: AFP
July 28, 2024

In first remarks on death toll, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan confirmed on Sunday that at least 147 people were killed during recent violence triggered by student protests over government job quotas.

Speaking to reporters in Dhaka, Asaduzzaman Khan said the deceased include students, police, activists, and people from various professions, adding that further investigation is underway to determine the total death toll.

Independent estimates put the toll at more than 200.

Earlier in the day, the government restored mobile internet services after 10 days of blackout.

Data bonus

Junior Minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the services would resume at 3 pm local time (0900 GMT).

He said that since customers were not able to use the packages they had paid for, users will get a 5GB data bonus for three days.

Social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, however, still remain restricted.

The government had shut mobile internet on July 17 and broadband service on July 18 amid escalating violence during the protests.

Schools remain closed

Broadband internet resumed on July 23, and a curfew imposed to handle the law and order situation has started to relax. Schools and other educational institutions remain closed.

Clashes started on July 15 between the police and student protesters demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in the 1971 war of independence.

In the wake of the chaos, the Supreme Court ordered the government to scale back job quotas.

The 30% quota for veterans' descendants was cut to 5%, and quota for ethnic minorities, transgender people and disabled people was limited to 2%.

Extensive raids

Amid escalating protests, clashes, and acts of vandalism related to the quota reform movement, law enforcement agencies across Bangladesh have launched a series of extensive raids, causing widespread apprehension among the population.

In Dhaka, law enforcers have adopted a strategic approach, dividing the city into designated zones for targeted operations.

Sources involved in the raids have told Anadolu that the tactic involves encircling a targeted area with hundreds of law enforcement personnel, effectively sealing all exits to prevent any suspects from escaping.

The operation, referred to as a "block raid," involves the systematic search of homes based on intelligence information to apprehend individuals suspected of involvement in the unrest.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us