Algerian military forces have killed three "dangerous terrorists" during a raid in the country's north, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

Authorities regularly report "terrorist" killings, often referring to armed groups that have remained active in the North African country years after its civil war which ended in 2002.

The defence ministry said in a statement that "as part of the fight against terrorism, an army detachment yesterday killed three dangerous terrorists" in Ain Defla province.

It named the three slain men as Debar Boumediene, Hamneche Ibrahim and Alali Mohamed, without elaborating on their group affiliation.

Sporadic operations

According to the statement, two Kalashnikov-type submachine guns, ammunition, and "other objects" were seized during the military operation.

Since the beginning of the year, the Algerian defence ministry has reported the killing of at least 35 "terrorists" and the arrests of 256 suspects "supporting insurgent groups."

Despite a 2005 amnesty law following the end of the civil war, insurgent groups continue to carry out sporadic operations in the hydrocarbon-rich country, often in mountainous and sparsely populated areas.

The civil war broke out in 1992 after the army cancelled Algeria's first democratic elections when the winning Islamic Salvation Front vowed to establish an Islamic state. The war left some 200,000 people dead, according to official figures.

