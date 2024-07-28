WORLD
UN condemns rocket attack on football ground in Golan
The UN has condemned a rocket attack on a football ground in Majdal Shams, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the need for maximum restraint and called on all parties to avoid further escalation. / Photo: AFP
July 28, 2024

The UN on Sunday condemned a rocket attack on a football ground in the Druze village of Majdal Shams, located in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which resulted in the tragic death of 12 civilians, primarily children and teenagers.

In a statement, the UN secretary-general spokesperson stated that Antonio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Civilians, and children in particular, should not continue to bear the burden of the horrific violence plaguing the region," he said, according to the spokesperson's statement.

The secretary-general emphasised the need for maximum restraint and called on all parties to avoid further escalation.

Cessation of histilities

He urged an immediate cessation of hostilities, insisting that "the exchanges of fire across the Blue Line must cease immediately" and that all parties must adhere to international law.

He also stressed the urgency for recommitment to Security Council resolution 1701.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack in the town of Majdal Shams, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

