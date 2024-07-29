TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's TIKA, Libya's MFA sign development cooperation agreement
MoU on development cooperation "established legal basis for our activities in Libya," says head of TIKA Serkan Kayalar.
TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said that since the early 2010s, TIKA has continued to realise projects for the Libyan people. / Photo: AA
July 29, 2024

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) and Libyan Foreign Ministry have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on development cooperation.

“This important step was taken to strengthen the joint cooperation between the two countries. This memorandum of understanding was signed for TIKA to start working and presenting projects in Libya," said Libya's Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Zeidan on Sunday, who attended the signing ceremony.

TIKA President Serkan Kayalar said that since the early 2010s, TIKA has continued to implement projects for the Libyan people.

"With this development cooperation agreement, we have established the legal basis for our activities in Libya," Kayalar said.

During the ceremony, a protocol for TIKA to restore the Turgut Reis Complex in Tripoli’s Old City was also signed.

SOURCE:TRT World
