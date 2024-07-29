AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zuma to engage legal team after ‘expulsion’ from ANC - MK Party
MK Party says it is shocked and dismayed over the ANC national disciplinary committee outcome.
Zuma to engage legal team after ‘expulsion’ from ANC - MK Party
MK Party says Zuma has not been officially notified. / Photo: Reuters
July 29, 2024

South Africa's uMkhonto we Sizwe Party says former country leader Jacob Zuma will engage his legal team on his ‘expulsion’ from the ANC after local media cited a leaked document.

The documents record that the ANC’s national disciplinary committee has found Zuma guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the party after collaborating with the opposition MK Party.

The judgement follows a virtual disciplinary hearing on Tuesday last week.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says they will not stand back and watch what he terms a grave injustice against their leader, South African government media, SABC reports.

'Shocked and dismayed'

The MK Party added that it is shocked and dismayed that the national disciplinary committee’s outcomes, which recommend that Zuma be expelled from the ANC, have been leaked.

Meanwhile, the party insists they have not been formally notified of former president Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC).

“Neither President Jacob Zuma, Comrade Tony Yengeni or even our legal team has had sight of any formal correspondence. So we are quite shocked that this is the status or the decision that they have taken,” Ndhlela told SABC.

The former president has 21 days in which to appeal the ANC's decision.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us