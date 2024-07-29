South Africa's uMkhonto we Sizwe Party says former country leader Jacob Zuma will engage his legal team on his ‘expulsion’ from the ANC after local media cited a leaked document.

The documents record that the ANC’s national disciplinary committee has found Zuma guilty of prejudicing the integrity of the party after collaborating with the opposition MK Party.

The judgement follows a virtual disciplinary hearing on Tuesday last week.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says they will not stand back and watch what he terms a grave injustice against their leader, South African government media, SABC reports.

'Shocked and dismayed'

The MK Party added that it is shocked and dismayed that the national disciplinary committee’s outcomes, which recommend that Zuma be expelled from the ANC, have been leaked.

Meanwhile, the party insists they have not been formally notified of former president Jacob Zuma’s expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC).

“Neither President Jacob Zuma, Comrade Tony Yengeni or even our legal team has had sight of any formal correspondence. So we are quite shocked that this is the status or the decision that they have taken,” Ndhlela told SABC.

The former president has 21 days in which to appeal the ANC's decision.

