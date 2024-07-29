AFRICA
4 MIN READ
South Africa's ANC expels Zuma for leading 'dangerous' platform
Before Monday's expulsion of Zuma, the ANC first suspended the scandal-tainted ex-leader in January, after he endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) ahead of national elections held in May.
South Africa's ANC expels Zuma for leading 'dangerous' platform
Jacob Zuma MK Party challenged the ANC in May's elections. Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
July 29, 2024

South Africa's ruling ANC on Monday expelled its former leader ex-president Jacob Zuma for leading a rival party into elections following disciplinary proceedings.

The African National Congress, which lost its absolute parliamentary majority for the first time in May largely due to Zuma's defection, said the veteran politician's conduct was "irreconcilable" with its constitution.

"Former President Jacob Zuma has actively impugned the integrity of the ANC and campaigned to dislodge the ANC from power while claiming that he had not yet severed his membership," ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula told a press conference.

He was thus "expelled" from the party, Mbalula said.

The ANC first suspended the scandal-tainted ex-leader in January, after he endorsed the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK).

ANC's unprecedented loss

MK cut into the ANC's share of votes in the May 29 elections, taking third place with 14.5 percent.

The ANC managed 40 percent in the May vote -- its weakest score since it came to power three decades ago to replace the apartheid government.

The result forced it to form a coalition government with nine other parties. MK was left out and is leading the opposition, with 58 lawmakers in the 400-seat National Assembly. MK initially disputed the election result.

"His platform is dangerous, appeals to extremist instincts in our body politic and riles up a political base that may foment social unrest," Mbalula said of Zuma's MK.

Zuma has been barred from serving as an MP because of a 2021 conviction for contempt of court.

After news of his upcoming expulsion was leaked, the party lashed out at the "grave injustices against its leader".

Long-time ANC member

"An examination of the leaked document reveals that the disciplinary process was not only not only profoundly flawed but also conducted in a manner akin to a kangaroo court," said MK spokesman Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Zuma will engage legal counsel to determine the course of action, he said.

The former president has 21 days to appeal the decision. Zuma joined the ANC via its youth league as a teenager in 1959.

Elected South African president in 2009, he was forced from office in 2018 under the cloud of corruption allegations and was replaced by long-term rival, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Previous jailing

The charismatic and outspoken 82-year-old still carries considerable political clout in South Africa, even enjoying support within some factions of the ANC.

Many believed his political career would end when he was sentenced to 15 months in jail in June 2021 after refusing to testify to a panel probing financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

His imprisonment triggered riots that sparked South Africa's worst episode of violence since the fall of apartheid, leaving more than 350 dead.

He spent only two months behind bars and was released for health reasons, after which Ramaphosa commuted his sentence.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us