A South African teacher was killed in front of her primary school pupils near the coastal city of Durban, in the latest incident to shock the crime-ridden nation, local authorities said on Monday.

The 46-year-old was called out of her classroom by two gunmen and shot dead on the spot as she stepped out, according to the provincial government.

The education department in Durban's KwaZulu-Natal province said it was "deeply distressed to confirm that a female educator was tragically shot and killed."

It called for a speedy probe "to ensure justice is served."

'Heartbroken'

The police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The teacher was killed on Monday morning at the Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, a township about 25 kilometres north-west of the port city.

Primary school pupils in South Africa are normally aged between six and 13.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a dedicated educator," Provincial Education Minister Sipho Hlomuka said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community during this devastating time."

Highest crime rate

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world. It recorded almost 84 murders a day between October and December last year, according to official figures.

Social support would be provided to those affected at the school, authorities said.

They urged anyone with information to contact the police.

