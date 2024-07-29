AFRICA
2 MIN READ
S. African teacher shot dead in front of learners
A teacher in Durban, South Africa has been fatally shot in front of her learners, authorities said on Monday.
S. African teacher shot dead in front of learners
The Durban teacher, 46, was called out of her classroom by two gunmen and shot dead on the spot. / Photo: Getty Images
July 29, 2024

A South African teacher was killed in front of her primary school pupils near the coastal city of Durban, in the latest incident to shock the crime-ridden nation, local authorities said on Monday.

The 46-year-old was called out of her classroom by two gunmen and shot dead on the spot as she stepped out, according to the provincial government.

The education department in Durban's KwaZulu-Natal province said it was "deeply distressed to confirm that a female educator was tragically shot and killed."

It called for a speedy probe "to ensure justice is served."

'Heartbroken'

The police did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The teacher was killed on Monday morning at the Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, a township about 25 kilometres north-west of the port city.

Primary school pupils in South Africa are normally aged between six and 13.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a dedicated educator," Provincial Education Minister Sipho Hlomuka said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and school community during this devastating time."

Highest crime rate

South Africa has one of the highest crime rates in the world. It recorded almost 84 murders a day between October and December last year, according to official figures.

Social support would be provided to those affected at the school, authorities said.

They urged anyone with information to contact the police.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us