Uganda charges 36 opposition supporters with 'terrorism'
A Ugandan court has charged 36 opposition supporters with terrorism, but the suspects' legal team terms the charge "ridiculous."
The prosecution alleges that between July 22 and 23, 2024, the suspects travelled from Uganda to Kenya, with the intent to provide or receive terrorism training. / Photo: Getty Images
July 29, 2024

A magistrate's court in Kampala has charged 36 opposition supporters with terrorism-related offences following their deportation from Kenya.

The group, affiliated with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), one of Uganda's major opposition parties, had travelled to Kenya for a retreat aimed at improving young leaders' leadership and communication skills, according to their lawyers.

The prosecution alleges that between July 22 and 23, 2024, the suspects travelled from various parts of Uganda to Kisumu, Western Kenya, with the intent to provide or receive terrorism training.

Uganda police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma, said authorities are collaborating with their Kenyan counterparts to thoroughly investigate the matter.

'Covert activities'

"These persons were engaged with covert activities that are suspected to be subversive drawing the attention of Kenyan security forces. We are collaborating closely with our Kenyan counterparts to thoroughly investigate this matter," he said.

Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor and lawyer for the accused, Erias Lukwago, described the accusations as "ridiculous" during a press briefing.

According to FDC, personal belongings of the accused, including computers and phones, were confiscated while they were detained in Kenya.

Some members of the group were reportedly tortured.

