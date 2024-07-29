AFRICA
2 MIN READ
SA to arraign 95 Libyans over immigration offences
The South African government has said it will arraign 95 Libyan nationals recently arrested in the country over immigration offences.
South African authorities say the 95 suspects will be charged with "misrepresentation in their visa applications." / Photo: AFP
July 29, 2024

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Monday that the 95 Libyan nationals arrested last Friday will appear in a local court in Mpumalanga province on charges of violating the country's immigration act.

"At this point, the prosecution has decided to prosecute all 95 Libyans on a charge of misrepresentation in their visa applications," NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga province, Monica Nyuswa, told reporters.

"When they appear today, they will be charged, and the matter will be postponed for further investigation," she said, adding that further investigations will determine whether additional charges can be added.

The Libyans were apprehended last Friday during a police raid on a suspected "secret military camp" in White River, a holiday town in the northeastern Mpumalanga province.

Military equipment

The camp contained military training equipment and drugs, police claimed.

The Home Affairs Department cancelled the Libyan nationals' visas on Saturday, saying they obtained the visas irregularly in Tunisia through misrepresentation and are now considering their deportation as one of the options.

The Libyans are said to have entered South Africa in April on study permits to become security guards, but instead allegedly received military training. They were scheduled to return home in December.

SOURCE:AA
