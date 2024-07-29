TÜRKİYE
Ankara denies reports linked to Saudi FM on Türkiye-Israel tensions
"According to information obtained from official Saudi Arabian sources, Faisal bin Farhan has not made such a statement," says Türkiye's Centre for Combating Disinformation.
July 29, 2024

Türkiye has rejected some media reports about a controversial statement attributed to Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, clarifying that the top diplomat had not made such remarks.

According to reports, the Saudi foreign minister was alleged to have said: "We find Israel more reasonable and harmonious in the diplomatic tension between Türkiye and Israel."

The Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications Centre for Combating Disinformation has clarified that these claims are baseless.

In a statement posted on the official X account, the centre said: "As a result of investigations, it has been determined that Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud did not make such a statement as claimed in the national and international media."

People should rely on credible information, the centre urged, adding that its findings are based on information from official Saudi sources.

"According to information obtained from official Saudi Arabian sources, Faisal bin Farhan has not made such a statement.”

Türkiye's Centre for Combating Disinformation's prompt response underscores the importance of combating misinformation and ensuring that the public receives accurate information.

