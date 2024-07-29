The United States on Monday announced new military aid for Ukraine valued at around $1.7 billion that features air defence munitions and artillery rounds that Kyiv's forces say they desperately need.

The aid includes $200 million in equipment that will be drawn from existing US military stocks and will reach the battlefield quickly, as well as about $1.5 billion in new orders that will take longer to arrive, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The assistance will provide Ukraine with several kinds of air defence munitions to protect against Russian strikes, 155-mm and 105-mm artillery rounds, ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket launchers, and multiple kinds of anti-tank weapons, among other capabilities.

The United States has been a key military backer of Ukraine, committing more than $55 billion in weapons, ammunition and other security assistance since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Large-scale funding

Prior to late April, Washington had announced only limited new aid for Ukraine this year – a $300 million package made possible by using money that the Pentagon had saved on other purchases.

Congress had not approved large-scale funding for Kyiv for nearly a year and a half but finally took action in April after months of acrimonious debate, passing legislation authorising $95 billion in aid, including $61 billion for Ukraine.

Washington has since provided multiple new packages, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia was able to take the initiative on the battlefield while his country waited for the approval of new aid.

On Monday, Russia said its forces had captured the village of Vovche in eastern Ukraine – the latest in a string of recent front-line advances claimed by Moscow.

Ukraine 'repels' Russian attacks

The Ukrainian military said on Monday that it had repelled six Russian attacks on the Kharkiv front line over the past day, including at Vovchansk.

Russian forces have been trying to capture the small town close to its border since launching the offensive in Kharkiv in May.

Now grinding through a third year of fighting, neither Kyiv nor Moscow have managed to swing the conflict decisively in their favour, even though Moscow's forces have gained ground in recent months.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.