TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish president, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expresses the importance of Türkiye to Somalia's territorial integrity and unity.
Turkish president, Somali counterpart discuss bilateral ties
Türkiye will maintain its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia. / Photo: AA
July 29, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud discussed on Monday bilateral, regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

"During the call, President Erdogan expressed the importance Türkiye attaches to Somalia's territorial integrity and unity," the communications office said in a statement on X.

Erdogan said support for Somalia's fight against terrorism will continue, and Türkiye will maintain its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Ties between the two have worsened since Ethiopia struck a port deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1.

President Erdogan said bilateral collaboration in many areas, particularly energy and defence, will continue to advance further.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us