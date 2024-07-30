AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Morocco king pardons over two thousand prisoners
Among those pardoned, 2,278 are currently incarcerated, while 182 are serving their sentences outside prison, the Ministry of Justice said.
Morocco king pardons over two thousand prisoners
Morocco's King Mohammed VI is marking 25 years on the throne. / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2024

Thousands of prisoners in Morocco have seen their sentences reduced or pardoned as part of ceremonies to mark Morocco's King Mohammed VI's 25th anniversary on the throne.

2,476 people, including three journalists, Omar Radi, Soulaimane Raissouni, and Taoufik Bouachrine, as well as historian and rights advocate Maati Monjib, have benefited from the gesture.

Among those pardoned, 2,278 are currently incarcerated, while 182 are serving their sentences outside prison, the Ministry of Justice said.

It is not clear if the journalists had their sentences reduced or immediately released.

Denied accusations

Journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni have been detained since 2020 on charges of sexual assault they deny.

Human Rights Watch has accused Morocco of using court trials as "techniques of repression" to silence journalists and government critics.

The country's top court rejected in July 2023 the final appeals of the journalists.

In addition, the King granted pardon to prisoners convicted in cases of extremism and terrorism.

The Justice Ministry said the prisoners obtained royal approval after having officially revised their ideological orientations and rejected extremism and terrorism.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us