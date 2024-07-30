Thousands of prisoners in Morocco have seen their sentences reduced or pardoned as part of ceremonies to mark Morocco's King Mohammed VI's 25th anniversary on the throne.

2,476 people, including three journalists, Omar Radi, Soulaimane Raissouni, and Taoufik Bouachrine, as well as historian and rights advocate Maati Monjib, have benefited from the gesture.

Among those pardoned, 2,278 are currently incarcerated, while 182 are serving their sentences outside prison, the Ministry of Justice said.

It is not clear if the journalists had their sentences reduced or immediately released.

Denied accusations

Journalists Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni have been detained since 2020 on charges of sexual assault they deny.

Human Rights Watch has accused Morocco of using court trials as "techniques of repression" to silence journalists and government critics.

The country's top court rejected in July 2023 the final appeals of the journalists.

In addition, the King granted pardon to prisoners convicted in cases of extremism and terrorism.

The Justice Ministry said the prisoners obtained royal approval after having officially revised their ideological orientations and rejected extremism and terrorism.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.