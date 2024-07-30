AFRICA
Prosecutors seek death penalty for ex-DR Congo election chief
Corneille Nangaa Yabeluo has yet to appear before the military court.
Corneille Nangaa Yabeluo is alleged to have allied with several rebel movements. Photo / Reuters
July 30, 2024

Prosecutors in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) on Tuesday sought the death penalty for the former head of the country's electoral body for war crimes and treason during a military court trial.

Corneille Nangaa Yabeluo, the former head of the Independent Electoral Commission (CENI), and his alleged accomplices are accused of conspiring against the state for war crimes, involvement in an insurrectional movement, and treason.

In his arguments, the government prosecutor also urged the military court to confiscate their property.

However, the defense attorney requested the court to give them at least five days to respond to the government prosecutor's charges.

Defense complaint

The trial began last Wednesday, and Yabeluo has yet to appear before the military court.

Only five of the 24 defendants currently in custody have made an appearance in court.

Defense lawyers have complained that they are not given enough time to defend their clients' cases.

Yobeluo is alleged to have allied with several rebel movements, including the M23, which is accused of crimes and conspiring against the government in Kinshasa.

He is currently the coordinator of the Alliance Fleuve Congo political-military movement, which was launched in Kenya in December, just days before the Congolese presidential election.

On March 15, this year, the Congo reinstated the death penalty.

