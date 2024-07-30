TÜRKİYE
July 30, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Gaza has become the “world’s largest extermination camp,” adding that Israel has committed an atrocity that will “outshine Hitler.”

"Western leaders and organisations whose duty is to ensure international security have only watched this brutality from afar for almost 300 days," Erdogan said on Tuesday in a speech in the capital Ankara.

“How many more children need to die to see that Israel's invasive policies endanger the entire region? Look, this is not a path that can continue,” he added.

The Turkish president also called for stopping Israel’s “brutality and barbarism immediately, before it’s too late.”

​​​​​​​He added that Israel is the only country in the region that seeks its security through “aggression, massacres and land seizure,” acting like a “terrorist organisation.”

"The lawless Israeli state is a threat not only to Palestine and Lebanon but to humanity as a whole, to the entire world at this point," Erdogan said.

Erdogan to call Pope over Paris 2024

Erdogan said he will call Pope Francis at the earliest to discuss “immorality committed against the Christian world” at the Paris Olympic opening ceremony last week.

“Disgraceful scene in Paris offended not only the Catholic world, not only the Christian world, but also us as much as them,” Erdogan said in an address in the capital Ankara.

“Immorality displayed at opening of the Paris Olympics once again highlighted the scale of the threat we face,” he added. ​​​​​​​

The opening ceremony of the Olympics drew significant backlash for a drag queen parody of Leonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper, which many viewed as disrespectful to religious beliefs.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
