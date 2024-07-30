SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Morocco reach Olympic Games quarterfinal
Morocco beat Iraq 3-0 in their final group stage match on Tuesday to qualify for the Olympic Games quarterfinal.
Morocco reach Olympic Games quarterfinal
Morocco opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Richardson headed in a superb Achraf Hakimi cross. / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2024

Morocco reached the quarterfinals with a crushing 3-0 win over Group B rivals Iraq in Nice, while Spain relinquished top spot in Group C after a 2-1 loss to Egypt in Bordeaux, in the final group-stage matches of the Olympic football tournament on Tuesday.

Amir Richardson, Soufiane Rahimi and Abde Ezzalzouli all scored in the first half to make Morocco Group B leaders on goal difference.

Argentina, who advanced in second, beat Ukraine 2-0 thanks to Thiago Almada's fine effort after halftime and Claudio Echeverri's stoppage-time goal at Lyon Stadium.

An alternative lineup failed to clinch Spain first place in Group C, as Egypt moved above them with a brace from Egypt's Ibrahim Adel earning them an unexpected win.

Hakimi assist

Morocco opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Richardson headed in a superb Achraf Hakimi cross before Rahimi doubled the advantage in the 28th pouncing on a rebound from the defence to net his fourth goal in the tournament.

Former Barcelona forward Ezzalzouli sealed the rout in the 36th minute when his brilliant strike from the edge of the box sailed into the far corner.

For Argentina, Almada scored two minutes after the break from long range after a great run, while Echeverri got on the scoreboard off a rebound from the Ukrainian goalkeeper in the 91st minute.

Elsewhere, Adel profited from the Spaniards' defensive errors to score for Egypt in the 40th and 62nd minutes. Spain pulled one back in the final seconds of regular time when Samu Omorodion scored with a header.

Also in Group C, the Dominican Republic were eliminated from their first Olympic tournament after being held to a 1-1 draw by Uzbekistan, who arrived at the match at Parc des Princes having already been knocked out of the competition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us