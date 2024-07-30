TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
President Erdogan discusses bilateral ties with Indonesia's Subianto
President Erdogan also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms.
President Erdogan discusses bilateral ties with Indonesia's Subianto
President Erdogan emphasised that the ties between the two nations, rooted in deep historical and cultural connections. / Photo: AA
July 30, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Indonesia's President-elect and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Complex.

During the meeting on Tuesday, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Indonesia, Israel’s attacks on Gaza, and various regional and global issues.

President Erdogan emphasised that the ties between the two nations, rooted in deep historical and cultural connections, would continue to develop in all areas, particularly in defence, economy, and energy sectors.

Erdogan also highlighted the need for enhanced cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms such as the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the G20, and MIKTA.

Addressing the situation in Palestine, Erdogan called for increased efforts by Islamic countries to halt Israel's oppression and deliver urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us