Ceasefire reached in eastern DRC
The ceasefire was agreed following talks between DRC and Rwanda mediated by Angola.
The conflict between government forces and rebels in DRC has displaced more than seven million civilians. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 31, 2024

A ceasefire beginning on August 4 in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was agreed on Tuesday following talks between DRC and Rwanda, the Angola presidency, which has been mediating the talks, said in a statement.

The statement did not specify which parties had agreed to the ceasefire, nor how long it would last.

A two-week humanitarian truce took place earlier in July amid fierce fighting between Congolese government troops and rebels from the M23 group.

Millions displaced

Congo accuses Rwanda of backing the M23, which Rwanda denies.

Fighting in North Kivu province has displaced more than 1.7 million people, driving up the number displaced in Congo by multiple conflicts to a record 7.2 million, according to United Nations estimates.

A spokesperson for the Congolese foreign ministry confirmed the ceasefire to Reuters news agency and said it would be of indefinite duration.

SOURCE:Reuters
