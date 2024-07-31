AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ultimatum for homeless people to vacate streets in Cape Town expires
Homeless people still found on the streets after Wednesday deadline will be in breach of a court order, authorities said.
Ultimatum for homeless people to vacate streets in Cape Town expires
Cape Town says Safe Shelters have been opened for homeless people.  / Photo: Reuters
July 31, 2024

Wednesday, July 31st, is the deadline for homeless people in Cape Town, South Africa, to vacate several sites, according to a ruling delivered in June.

The 200 people served eviction notices have the option to move to Safe Space shelters provided by the authorities or find apartments on their own.

Homeless people still found on the streets after the deadline will be in breach of a court order, authorities said.

“It all starts with getting people off the streets into dignified alternative shelter. We believe that every one of them, no matter what state of health you are in, no matter what state your family relationships are in, you can experience restoration,” Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

Lengthy court battle

The eviction ruling on June 18 by Western Cape High Court Acting Judge Michael Bishop follows a lengthy court battle between the city and the homeless groups.

Judge Bishop said those who refused the offer of accommodation would be evicted and their structures demolished. However, their possessions must be kept in safe custody for six months.

Cape Town opened five Safe Space shelters on July 29, 2024, to prevent “various unlawful occupations in the Central Business District,” the city added.

The illegal sites include encampments on Buitengracht Street, FW De Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Virginia Avenue, and Mill Street Bridge, among other places.

The city was ordered to pay 30% of the homeless group’s legal costs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us