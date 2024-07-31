Wednesday, July 31st, is the deadline for homeless people in Cape Town, South Africa, to vacate several sites, according to a ruling delivered in June.

The 200 people served eviction notices have the option to move to Safe Space shelters provided by the authorities or find apartments on their own.

Homeless people still found on the streets after the deadline will be in breach of a court order, authorities said.

“It all starts with getting people off the streets into dignified alternative shelter. We believe that every one of them, no matter what state of health you are in, no matter what state your family relationships are in, you can experience restoration,” Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said.

Lengthy court battle

The eviction ruling on June 18 by Western Cape High Court Acting Judge Michael Bishop follows a lengthy court battle between the city and the homeless groups.

Judge Bishop said those who refused the offer of accommodation would be evicted and their structures demolished. However, their possessions must be kept in safe custody for six months.

Cape Town opened five Safe Space shelters on July 29, 2024, to prevent “various unlawful occupations in the Central Business District,” the city added.

The illegal sites include encampments on Buitengracht Street, FW De Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Virginia Avenue, and Mill Street Bridge, among other places.

The city was ordered to pay 30% of the homeless group’s legal costs.

