Anti-corruption protest chants may have died out on the streets of Uganda, but seemingly not on social media, as users are criticising many of the country's top artistes for not supporting the protests last week. There was a general low turnout during the demonstrations last week.

There have been growing calls on social media on music fans to boycott events by artistes who did not speak out in support of the rallies.

A police statement on Sunday said 104 people were arrested during the anti-corruption protests on July 23, 2024, and that almost all of them have been charged with public order offences.

The protesters had drawn inspiration from earlier protests that rocked Kenya for weeks.

Top Ugandan musicians such as Sheeba Karungi, Spice Diana, Cindy, Winnie Nwagi, among others, have since come under direct criticism from social media users.

The critical voices say the influential artistes had betrayed their fans for failing to use their positions to support the protest movement.

Some drew reference to Nigerian artistes who not only supported young Nigerians online during the EndSars protest of 2020 but also joined marches on the streets to call for police reforms.

One social media user criticised the Ugandan artistes for "folding hands in despair''.

Another social media user in a separate post directly called for "Boycott all artists that don't stand with us in this time of need."

Reactions

Ugandan singer Priscilla Zawedde, known by fans as Azawi, had initially been tweeting in support of protesters but later deleted her posts.

She, however, clarified that she had not been put under pressure to delete her tweets claiming that her X account was hacked.

She maintained that her "stance had not changed and that the voices of our country's youth need to be heard and respected.''

Award-winning singer Spice Diana received a backlash after she posted her fashion picture on X describing herself as the ''star girl'' just days after the protests.

Long history

Calls to boycott Ugandan artistes have been loud, but it is not the first time musicians have been criticised for their positions in political or social issues.

In 2011, Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone spoke out after he and other industry colleagues came under a fireball of abuse after composing and recording Tetubonga Nawe (We’re With You), a praise song for President Yoweri Museveni in 2016.

"I have a right, like other people, to represent my own will,” he said at the time.

Following the latest barrage of criticisms, some commentators have urged social media users to exercise restraint to stop the abuses and not bully artistes into supporting campaigns they would rather not engage with.

