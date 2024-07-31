TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an air strike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.
Turkish parliament to host Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas
In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas in October. / Photo: AA Archive
July 31, 2024

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye on August 14-15, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has announced.

"Mr. Abbas, who will meet with our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 14, will address the General Assembly of our Grand National Assembly on August 15," Altun said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also announced the visit by Abbas.

"If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament," Kurtulmus said.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an air strike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

In Gaza, Israel has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians since a cross-border attack by Hamas in October.

Earlier this month, the International Court of Justice in an advisory opinion said Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is unlawful and should end.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us