DRC boat accident kills 30 people
At least 30 people have drowned after a boat they were travelling on capsized in eastern DRC on Monday.
Congolese authorities said that the ill-fated boat was overloaded. / Photo: AA      / Others
July 31, 2024

At least 30 people were killed when an overloaded boat capsized in eastern DR-Congo, according to officials.

The accident occurred overnight on Monday near Kambole beach in Kindu in the eastern province of Maniema.

"I can confirm the incident. We have so far retrieved 30 bodies and the search is continuing," Maniema Governor Moise Moussa Kabwankubi told Anadolu.

The government declared three days of mourning throughout the province where the flags will remain at half-mast.

Death toll could increase

The death toll could increase given the number of unidentified passengers.

A commission of inquiry has been set up and its report is awaited to establish responsibility.

SOURCE:AA
