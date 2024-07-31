At least 30 people were killed when an overloaded boat capsized in eastern DR-Congo, according to officials.

The accident occurred overnight on Monday near Kambole beach in Kindu in the eastern province of Maniema.

"I can confirm the incident. We have so far retrieved 30 bodies and the search is continuing," Maniema Governor Moise Moussa Kabwankubi told Anadolu.

The government declared three days of mourning throughout the province where the flags will remain at half-mast.

Death toll could increase

The death toll could increase given the number of unidentified passengers.

A commission of inquiry has been set up and its report is awaited to establish responsibility.

