Strongly condemning the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Somalia on Wednesday called the incident as violation of international law.

Haniyeh, who was in Tehran to attend the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed by an airstrike on his guest house overnight.

While Hamas has blamed Israel, the latter has neither claimed nor denied responsibility.

Expressing "heartfelt condolences" to the Palestinian people, the Foreign Ministry said: "Somalia fears an escalating pace of violence that could lead to more violations against civilians."

'Israeli aggression'

Mogadishu condemns political killings and violence "in all its forms, whatever its motives are," the statement said.

It emphasised the need for the international community to "bear its responsibilities and to take immediate action to stop to the Israeli aggression on Gaza and its violations of international law and UN resolutions."

The strike came as Israel and Lebanon have teetered on the edge of all-out war. Hours earlier, the Israeli army claimed killing Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Israel's war on Gaza also continues, where it has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since the October 7 Hamas incursion and left much of the territory in ruins.

