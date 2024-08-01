AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Cholera kills more than 150 in Nigeria
Nigeria has reported nearly 5,000 cases of cholera in Nigeria since January with at least 156 deaths.
Cholera kills more than 150 in Nigeria
Nigeria Cholera / Photo: AP
August 1, 2024

The number of deaths from a cholera outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 156.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), there were 170 cases of cholera reported in the country between July 15 and 21, with three deaths attributed to the outbreak during that period.

The statement noted that since January, there have been 4,809 reported cases of cholera in Nigeria.

The statement also mentioned that as part of the cholera response, medical supplies for case management, infection prevention and control have been distributed to all health centers across the country.

A national emergency was declared in Nigeria on June 26 due to the cholera outbreak.

Last year, the country saw more than 3,000 cases of cholera with more than 100 deaths.

Cholera, an infection of the intestines caused by the bacterium vibrio cholerae and transmitted through contaminated food and water, leads to diarrhea and significant dehydration which can be fatal if left untreated.

In Nigeria, the lack of clean water and inadequate medical intervention contribute to the increased risk of disease and death. The country also frequently faces outbreaks of other diseases such as malaria, polio, typhoid and Mpox.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us