The number of deaths from a cholera outbreak in Nigeria has risen to 156.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), there were 170 cases of cholera reported in the country between July 15 and 21, with three deaths attributed to the outbreak during that period.

The statement noted that since January, there have been 4,809 reported cases of cholera in Nigeria.

The statement also mentioned that as part of the cholera response, medical supplies for case management, infection prevention and control have been distributed to all health centers across the country.

A national emergency was declared in Nigeria on June 26 due to the cholera outbreak.

Last year, the country saw more than 3,000 cases of cholera with more than 100 deaths.

Cholera, an infection of the intestines caused by the bacterium vibrio cholerae and transmitted through contaminated food and water, leads to diarrhea and significant dehydration which can be fatal if left untreated.

In Nigeria, the lack of clean water and inadequate medical intervention contribute to the increased risk of disease and death. The country also frequently faces outbreaks of other diseases such as malaria, polio, typhoid and Mpox.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.