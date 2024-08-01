By Charles Mgbolu

Protests have started in some Nigerian cities to put pressure on the government to address the rising cost of living in the country.

The demonstrations dubbed EndbadGovernanceinNigeria have been organised by mainly young people through social media.

Small groups of protesters have gathered in the commercial hub Lagos, and the capital Abuja as well as in Edo, Oyo, and Yobe states among other places on Thursday.

Organisers who have used social media to mobilise for protests have reported weak internet connectivity. Some of the protesters accuse telecom companies of sabotaging their movement.

It's not exactly clear why the internet speed appeared slower at the start of the protests.

The Nigerian authorities have since expressed worry over the possibility of the rallies turning violent.

As the internet problem poses a challenge to the demonstrators in many parts of Nigeria, early morning rains have also dampened the marches in some places.

In the southern state of Edo, turnout has been reported hindered by downpours. However, those attending the protests have pressed ahead despite the weather challenged.

"This protest is not just about economic overhaul but about survival. If we continue on this path, many will not survive. People will die from starvation," Goodspower Emem, a cloth merchant who came out for the demonstrations, tells TRT Afrika from a protest spot in Ikeja, Lagos.

"We were instructed not to come to work today because of the protest, and that we should work from home," Emmanuel Iwe, an IT specialist based in Lagos, tells TRT Afrika.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has set up free legal support services for protesters and has directed branches across the nation to monitor the protests.

Other places where pockets of protests are reported include the northern states of Kaduna and Jos.

