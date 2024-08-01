AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa urges probe into Israel's assassination of Haniyeh
South Africa's  foreign minister said the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh by Israel undermines global efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.
South Africa urges probe into Israel's assassination of Haniyeh
Iranians hold portraits of late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral procession, in Tehran / Photo: AFP
August 1, 2024

South Africa has called for an investigation into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political bureau chief of the Palestinian group Hamas.

Hamas and Iran announced on Wednesday morning the assassination of Haniyeh in an Israeli airstrike targeting his residence in Tehran, a day after he attended the inauguration of Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian.

In a statement on Thursday, South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) condemned the targeted assassination and called for a "thorough investigation".

'Destabilising effect'

Such assassinations ''violate international law and the principles of human rights, undermining global efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East," Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola said in the statement.

"Any form of extrajudicial killing is a blatant violation of these principles and extra judicial killings of this nature have a destabilising effect. It is crucial that the perpetrators of such actions must be brought to justice," he added.

South Africa described Haniyeh as an integral part of negotiation for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel has killed about 40,000 Palestinians since October last year.

South Africa has accused Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us