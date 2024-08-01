Lawyers for Guinea's ex-military ruler Moussa "Dadis" Camara said on Thursday they would appeal his conviction for crimes against humanity over mass killings and rapes at a 2009 political rally.

A court found Dadis Camara, 59, guilty on Wednesday and sentenced him to 20 years behind bars following a landmark trial.

"The collective rejects this decision as a whole and to mark its disagreement intends ... to appeal this unjust judgement so that it is censured by the court of appeal," his group of lawyers said in a statement.

It said that during the nearly two-year trial, Dadis Camara had never "been heard or required to explain the elements constituting the crime against humanity."

'Responsibility of upper hierarchy'

Just before sentencing, the court in the capital Conakry announced the charges would be classified as crimes against humanity.

On September 28, 2009, and in the following days, members of Dadis Camara's presidential guard, soldiers, police and militia suppressed an opposition rally at a stadium in the Conakry suburbs.

At least 156 people were killed, hundreds more wounded and 109 women raped, according to a UN-mandated commission of inquiry.

The ex-military ruler was found guilty "based on the responsibility of the upper hierarchy", the court president said.

'Fight against impunity'

He was also convicted of having planned to suppress the demonstration and failed to punish those who carried it out.

Seven other defendants were handed sentences of up to life imprisonment over the massacre.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said it was crucial to continue the fight against impunity in Guinea and work to shed light on "the full facts and responsibilities" around the incident.

"After nearly 15 years, the victims, survivors and their families have the right to full justice and transparency," the UN high commissioner said in a statement.

