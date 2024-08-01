TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Biden thanks Türkiye for successful Russia-West prisoner swap
The exchange, one of the largest since the Cold War, involves 26 people from prisons in seven different countries such as Germany, Poland and Belarus, the Turkish presidency says.
His remarks were made soon after Türkiye announced that the country's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in "one of the most extensive" swap operations in recent years. / Photo: AA Archive
August 1, 2024

US President Joe Biden has thanked allies, including Türkiye, for a major prisoner swap between the US and Russia.

"I am grateful to our Allies who stood with us throughout tough, complex negotiations to achieve this outcome – including Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, and Türkiye," Biden wrote on X on Thursday.

His remarks were made soon after Türkiye announced that the country's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) led a successful prisoner exchange involving seven countries in "one of the most extensive" swap operations in recent years.

Twenty-six individuals were exchanged and transported to Ankara on seven aircraft from Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia and two from the US, according to security sources. Belarus was also involved.

"Today, three American citizens and one American green card holder who were unjustly imprisoned in Russia are finally coming home: Paul Whelan, Evan Gershkovich, Alsu Kurmasheva and Vladimir Kara-Murza."

"The deal that secured their freedom was a feat of diplomacy," said Biden. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the support from US allies and said Washington appreciates the Turkish government providing a location for the safe return of prisoners to the US and Germany.

'Washington appreciates Turkish government'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the support from US allies and said Washington appreciates the Turkish government providing a location for the safe return of prisoners to the US and Germany.

"We are grateful for the support we had from a number of our allies who made this deal possible, in particular Germany, Poland, Norway, and Slovenia," Blinken said in a statement.

"We further appreciate the Turkish government providing a location for the safe return of these individuals to the United States and Germany."

Blinken hailed the "extraordinary efforts" of countless people in the State Department and across the government to secure a deal to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, former Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who were held in Russian prisons.

"Under President Biden's leadership, we have secured the release of dozens of Americans who were held hostage or wrongfully detained. My pledge to the families of those still separated from their families is the same that I made to those returning home today," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World
