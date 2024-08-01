AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Algeria probes rejected presidential hopefuls for fraud
Three presidential hopefuls, whose applications were rejected by the Algerian electoral board, are being investigated over alleged fraud.
Algeria cleared three presidential candidates, including the incumbent, for elections. / Photo: Getty Images
August 1, 2024

A court in Algiers said on Thursday it was investigating rejected presidential hopefuls for alleged endorsement fraud after "signature sales" by elected officials, state news agency APS reported.

Lotfi Boudjemaa, attorney general at the Court of Algiers, told APS that "more than 50 elected officials who were interviewed admitted" to having received money to endorse hopefuls for the upcoming presidential election.

They unlawfully received amounts ranging from 20,000 to 30,000 Algerian dinars ($148 to $222) in exchange for signing endorsements for the candidates.

Three hopefuls, who were disqualified from the race and are suspected of involvement in the fraud, "will be arrested", Boudjemaa said.

Three candidates cleared

To qualify to appear on the ballot, candidates are required to present a list of at least 50,000 individual signatures from registered voters or from 600 members from at least 29 of Algeria's provincial assemblies.

Only three hopefuls, including incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune, had their candidacies approved for the September 7 election.

Abdelaali Hassani of the Movement of Society for Peace party and Youssef Aouchiche of the Socialist Forces Front are the two candidates who will stand against Tebboune.

The other 13 hopefuls all had their candidacies rejected after failing to muster the required number of signatures of support.

SOURCE:AFP
