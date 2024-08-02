By Charles Mgbolu

Thousands of Nigerians have taken to the streets for the second day of nationwide protests against economic hardship.

The protests, dubbed #endbadgovernance, have been galvanised by young people through social media, with influencers using their platforms to amplify the popularity of the protests among young people.

Most entertainment personalities kept mum in the days leading up to the protest, but after the first day of protests turned deadly, many took to social media to call out authorities.

Rights group Amnesty International says at least 13 people died during protests and accused security forces of deliberately using tactics "designed to kill while dealing with gatherings of people protesting hunger and deep poverty."

Police denial

Police have denied using excessive force, insisting tear gas was used to disperse rioters looting and damaging public infrastructure.

How have Nigerian celebrities reacted?

Grammy Award winner Tems said on Thursday she would postpone the release of her new music video in solidarity with the Nigerian protesters.

"Out of respect for the ongoing protest at home, I have decided to postpone the release of Burning music video. Praying for the safety of those outside at this time. May the voice of the people be heard," Tems wrote on X.

“Who is your guy?” crooner Spyro called on people of influence to use their platforms to amplify the voices of Nigerians going through tough economic times.

"I particularly feel the pain of the average man, and I don’t intend to keep mute so I am calling on everyone with a platform to speak up. I am hoping that the government will see our tears this time and take actual steps for the betterment of the people. #GODBLESSNIGERIA.

Nigerian comedian and activist Mr Macaroni, for his part, criticised police response to the ongoing protests, accusing them of attacking peaceful protesters.

The Nigerian police, however, insist day 1 of the protests were not peaceful.

Authorities say the protesters attacked police stations in several cities. Police in the northern Nigerian state of Kano have arrested more than 260 people suspected of looting during the protests on Thursday.

For her part, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels cautioned that the purpose of protesting will be lost if they were not peaceful.

"We all know that the masses are suffering and want a better way of living, hence the protest. There is nothing wrong with protesting, but there is everything wrong with violence."

Actress Tonto Dike also called on protesters to ensure the protests are not hijacked by hoodlums.

"Please know that your voices have been heard and your position noted, with the nation-wide protest achieving its goals through adherence. I hereby call for peaceful coexistence, peaceful protest, and dialogue."

But actress and producer Iyabo Ojo called on President Bola Tinubu to call police officers using excessive force on protesters to order.

"@officialasiwajubat, please, sir, kindly speak to your men to caution their men. Allow a peaceful protest. Thank you. #peacefulprotest is their right," on social media.

The protests on Day 2 have so far not recorded violent confrontations with police officers that were witnessed on the first day of protests.

