TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan due in Egypt Sunday for two-day visit
Upcoming visit will mark Hakan Fidan's first official meeting with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, who was appointed foreign minister last month.
Türkiye's Fidan due in Egypt Sunday for two-day visit
During their meeting, Fidan and Abdelatty will discuss preparations for the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, set to take place during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's upcoming visit to Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
August 3, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to start a two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty, according to diplomatic sources.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo have recently seen significant progress. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Egypt on February 14, the first visit at that level in a dozen years, marked a milestone in bilateral ties.

During that visit, a joint declaration was signed on a High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting co-chaired by the countries’ presidents.

Last month, Badr Abdelatty was appointed Egypt’s foreign minister in a newly formed government. The upcoming visit will mark Fidan's first official meeting with his Egyptian counterpart.

During their meeting, Fidan and Abdelatty will discuss preparations for the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, set to take place during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

They will also evaluate the current status of nearly 20 agreements expected to be signed during the meeting.

The discussions will cover bilateral political, economic, and cultural relations, as well as current regional developments. Long-term cooperation opportunities in energy, health, tourism, and the defence industry will also be discussed.

The primary topics of this visit include developments in Gaza, the Palestinian issue, humanitarian aid to Gaza, and rising regional tensions. Additionally, developments in Libya, Sudan, and Somalia will be evaluated.

Fidan is expected to visit Al-Arish and the Rafah border crossing into Gaza and inspect an Egyptian Red Crescent logistics centre which handles humanitarian aid shipments from Türkiye to Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us