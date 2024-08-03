AFRICA
Militants take Russian citizens hostage in Niger
A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines.
Niger's military is battling insurgencies that have destabilised swathes of territory in the country.  / Photo: Reuters
August 3, 2024

An Al Qaeda affiliate in West Africa's Sahel region has taken two Russian citizens hostage in Niger, according to a video released by the group on Friday.

The video from the media foundation of Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM) includes what appears to be on-camera statements by the two captives, who say they were working for a Russian company in southwest Niger when they were taken prisoner.

Speaking in Russian-accented English, both identified themselves as Russians and said they were taken hostage in Mbanga, an area about 60 km (40 miles) west of the capital Niamey. They did not say when this happened.

One called himself Yuri and said he was a geologist, the other gave his name as Greg and said he came to work in Niger a month ago.

No ransom demand

It was not clear when the video was filmed or where. The pair spoke in front of a backdrop made out of traditional West African cloth. The video did not include a ransom demand.

Russia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A security source in Niger, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the pair were taken about a week ago while visiting gold mines.

Mbanga is located in the gold-rich Tillaberi region, where militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are active in insurgencies that have destabilised swathes of territory in Niger, and in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

Since seizing power in a coup last year, the Niger junta, like the military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso, has kicked out Western forces, and forged closer military and business ties with Russia.

SOURCE:Reuters
