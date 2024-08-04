At least 91 people, including 14 police officers, were killed and hundreds more injured by bullets across Bangladesh on Sunday as members of the ruling party and the police clashed with demonstrators calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

As the situation worsened, the government extended the curfew indefinitely.

According to a statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Headquarters in Dhaka, 13 police officers were killed in "terrorist" attacks at a police station in northwestern Sirajganj city and one in eastern Comilla city.

Over 300 policemen have also been injured in protesters' attacks at various police stations across the country, the statement added.

Mobile internet shut down

In this emerging situation, the government ordered a shutoff of mobile internet, with Facebook and WhatsApp blocked again, the newspaper also said.

Earlier on Saturday, two people, one in Chattogram and another in the central Gazipur district, were killed in clashes with police and ruling Awami League party supporters.

Key coordinator Nahid Islam on Saturday at a massive rally in the capital Dhaka announced a non-cooperation movement. He called on Hasina to resign and take responsibility for deaths during the student protests.

The non-cooperation movement called on the public to refrain from all routine government activities, including paying taxes and utility bills, to shut down all factories and offices, and to shut down transportation until the Hasina government resigns.

Dialogue

On Saturday, Hasina said justice would be done for those killed during student protests and also called for dialogue to end the protests. Protesters, however, rejected the call for negotiations.

Sunday has been tense across the country, as the ruling Awami League party mobilised its supporters to respond to the protesters.

Opposition BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday also called on supporters to help the students on the streets.

Over the past three weeks, the South Asian nation of 170 million people has been rocked by turmoil due to a student-led protest demanding reforms to government job quotas.

At least 150 killed in recent protests

The government said at least 150 people were killed in the recent violence during the student protests in July.

Local media, however, said over 266 people, mostly students, were killed with bullet wounds in clashes with police and members of the ruling party.

