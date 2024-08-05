BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Zambia starts importing electricity from South Africa
Zambia says the imports will enable it to meet the increasing demand for power in the country.
South Africa has itself suffered electricity cuts in recent months. Photo: AP / AP
August 5, 2024

Zambia has started importing 218 megawatts of power from South Africa during off-peak hours through the South Africa’s Electricity Supply Commission (ESCOM).

Matongo Maumbi, a spokesman for the Zambian state-owned power utility Zesco, told state television on Sunday that the imports commenced on Aug. 1, with an aim to cushion the power deficit facing the country.

Africa’s second-largest copper producer is also importing electricity from Mozambique.

“The imports have enabled Zesco to reach stabilisation levels as the demand for power keeps increasing. This means we can now supply power to critical installations such as hospitals, mines and other industries,” said Maumbi.

Generators procured

Following a drought in the 2023-24 rainy season, Zambia has lost 1,000 megawatts of power generation, causing consumers to face an average daily routine of 12 hours of rolling blackouts.

Maumbi said that Zesco had also procured generators to support public installations.

“So far, 22 generators have been procured and are expected to be in the country within the month. These generators will be installed in public institutions such as hospitals, market areas, and those difficult to isolate from the national grid when load-shedded,” he added.

