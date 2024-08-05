WORLD
1 MIN READ
Painless surgery
Rwanda pioneers minimally invasive surgery in Africa, raising hopes that many patients across the continent will benefit from the procedure which is less painful and facilitates speedy recovery. A specialised centre known as IRCAD has already trained more than 300 African surgeons in the country.
