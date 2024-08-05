WORLD
Turkish FM Fidan meets Egypt's President Sisi
Fidan's visit to Egypt began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty./ Photo: AA
August 5, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi in El Alamein, northern Egypt.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on social media platform X on Monday, but neither side disclosed the discussions' details.

Fidan's visit to Egypt, which began on Sunday at the invitation of his Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, included stops at Egypt's al Arish port, the Rafah border crossing, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Center.

He also met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

