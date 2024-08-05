SPORTS
'Pitch invasion attempt delayed men's Olympic 100m final'
Images have emerged on social media showing security agents pinning someone to the ground on the edge of the track.
The athletes waited for a few minutes before starting the race. Photo: Reuters  / Others
August 5, 2024

Paris Olympics organisers say an attempted pitch invasion delayed the men's 100-meter final because it took very long before the race began.

"There was an attempted pitch invasion at the 100-meter final," said Chief Paris Olympics Organiser Tony Estanguet on Monday.

Images have emerged on social media showing security agents pinning someone to the ground on the edge of the track.

"The private security reacted very well. They are well prepared, they are rigorous, they are professional," added Estanguet.

The athletes waited a long time, which intensified the suspense around the race, but Estanguet played down any impact it may have had.

"For one event, the last event of the evening, that's not too bad... they waited until everyone was ready to start this 100-meter race," said Estanguet.

US sprinter Noah Lyles won Olympic gold at the end of the race on Sunday.

