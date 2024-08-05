AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tunisian President Kais Saied files re-election bid
Tunisian President Kais Saied has filed his widely expected bid for re-election.
Tunisian President Kais Saied files re-election bid
Tunisian President Kais Saied was first elected in 2019. / Photo: Reuters
August 5, 2024

Tunisian President Kais Saied, who seized wide-ranging powers two years after his 2019 election, on Monday submitted his official candidacy for the country's upcoming presidential election on October 6.

Saied, 66, told reporters in the capital Tunis that his candidacy was part of "a liberation and self-determination war" set to "establish a new republic."

Experts say Saied's challengers face significant constraints in their bid to run for office, while several would-be hopefuls are either in prison or being prosecuted.

But Saied on Monday denied that his government was repressing critical voices, saying that "whoever talks about restrictions is delusional."

Foreign interference

"I did not oppress anyone, and the law applies to everyone equally," he said. "I am here as a citizen to run for office."

"We will not accept any foreign party interfering in the choices of our people," he added.

Saied's submission came just two days after that of Abir Moussi, a vocal critic of Saied who has been in jail since October.

Other jailed hopefuls include Issam Chebbi, leader of centrist party Al Joumhouri, and Ghazi Chaouchi, head of the social-democratic party Democratic Current, both held for "plotting against the state."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us