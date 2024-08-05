British law enforcement have made 378 arrests over the past week in connection to ongoing unrest across the country, the UK's National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) announced on Monday.

The figure is expected to rise daily as police continue to identify and apprehend those responsible for the disorder.

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, Chair of the NPCC, emphasised the ongoing round-the-clock efforts by police forces nationwide to address the situation.

"I want to reassure the public that a united and robust policing response is in place across the country and we are doing all we can to tackle this disorder and keep you safe," Stephens stated.

Wave of riots

"The people involved in this criminality do not represent the views of our communities and it has been heartening to see people coming together to support each other and their local forces," he added.

All police forces have been instructed to increase the number of specialist resources in their areas and contribute to regional reserves, coordinated on a national level.

The UK is going through its worst wave of riots in 13 years, with far-right demonstrators targeting asylum seekers and ethnic minority communities across the country.

A storm of anti-Muslim disinformation on social media has fuelled Islamophobic and far-right violence in the aftermath of the fatal stabbing attack in the northern English seaside town of Southport on July 29.

Vitriolic chants

False reports spread by extremist far-right social media accounts claimed the suspect was a Muslim and a migrant, which were echoed in the mob's Islamophobic vitriolic chants.

Police have so far said the suspect is a 17-year-old boy who was born in Cardiff, the capital of Wales, and lived in a village near Southport.

