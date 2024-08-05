UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his solidarity with the people of Bangladesh while urging "calm and restraint" by all parties following weeks of student demonstrations.

"The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend.

"He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff's announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres urged "calm and restraint by all sides," also stressing "the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition."

'Full respect for human rights'

According to the statement, the UN chief further expressed "full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh" and called for "full respect of their human rights."

"He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence," it added.

Since early July, Bangladesh has witnessed large-scale protests against controversial civil service job quotas, culminating in Premier Hasina fleeing the country on Monday.

Local media report around 400 deaths during the protests.

