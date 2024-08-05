WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief calls of 'peaceful transition' in Bangladesh
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged "peaceful and democratic transition" of power in Bangladesh following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation on Monday.
UN chief calls of 'peaceful transition' in Bangladesh
Since early July, Bangladesh has witnessed large-scale protests against controversial civil service job quotas. / Photo: AFP
August 5, 2024

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed his solidarity with the people of Bangladesh while urging "calm and restraint" by all parties following weeks of student demonstrations.

"The Secretary-General deplores the further loss of life during protests in Bangladesh over the weekend.

"He continues to closely follow developments in the country, including the Chief of Army Staff's announcement regarding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and plans for the formation of an Interim Government," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

Guterres urged "calm and restraint by all sides," also stressing "the importance of a peaceful, orderly and democratic transition."

'Full respect for human rights'

According to the statement, the UN chief further expressed "full solidarity with the people of Bangladesh" and called for "full respect of their human rights."

"He continues to underscore the need for a full, independent, impartial and transparent investigation into all acts of violence," it added.

Since early July, Bangladesh has witnessed large-scale protests against controversial civil service job quotas, culminating in Premier Hasina fleeing the country on Monday.

Local media report around 400 deaths during the protests.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us