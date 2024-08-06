TÜRKİYE
Iraq bans three political parties for ties to PKK terror group
In July, Iraq directed state institutions to refer to PKK terrorist group as 'banned organisation' in official correspondence.
The Iraqi government had declared the terrorist organisation PKK as a "banned organisation."/ Photo: AA Archive / Others
August 6, 2024

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council has banned the activities of three political parties for links to the terrorist group PKK.

In Tuesday's statement, the council outlawed the "Ezidi Freedom and Democracy Party", the "Democratic Struggle Front Party" and the "Tevgera Azadi Party" and ordered the confiscation of their property.

The ban on these parties came following a complaint by the country's National Security Advisory, and after confirmations by Iraq's intelligence and the prime minister's office that these parties have links with the PKK terrorist group.

"Banned organisation"

On July 23, the Iraqi government issued a directive for state institutions to refer to the PKK terrorist group as a "banned organisation" in official correspondence.

Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the terrorist organisation PKK as a "banned organisation."

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye , the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

