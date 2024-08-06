Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Tuesday appointed Yahya Sinwar as its new political chief.

Sinwar will replace Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in Tehran after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president on July 31, the group said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of assassinating Haniyeh, but Tel Aviv has not denied or confirmed its responsibility.

Sinwar is Israel's most-wanted Hamas leader, with Tel Aviv accusing him of masterminding the October 7 attack, which prompted Israel to launch a devastating military campaign in the Gaza Strip that killed more than 39,600 people since last October 7, according to local health authorities.

Gaza in ruins

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

