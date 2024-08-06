AFRICA
Biden speaks with Sisi on Middle East tensions
US President Joe Biden has held a phone call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.
Egypt, Qatar and the US have continued to mediate between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2024

US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday to discuss efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region and bring a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, the White House said.

A statement by the Egyptian presidency on the same day said that during the phone call with Biden, Sisi affirmed Cairo's vision around the "danger of the repercussions caused by the continuation of the war in Gaza and its negative impact on the region's stability", adding that reaching a ceasefire deal is considered the basis for restoring calm and stability in the region.

The two leaders also agreed to continue working on reaching a ceasefire deal and implement a two-state solution, the Egyptian statement added.

Egypt, Qatar and the US have continued to mediate between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

SOURCE:Reuters
