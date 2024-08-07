TÜRKİYE
'Steel Dome' to protect Türkiye's airspace
Türkiye’s leading defence organisations are working to integrate the entire country’s air defence systems.
The project will strengthen the country’s defence infrastructure and ensuring that its airspace remains protected against evolving threats. / Photo: AA
August 7, 2024

Türkiye has unveiled a cutting-edge air defence initiative that promises to strengthen its ability to protect its national airspace.

The project called Steel Dome will integrate existing air defence systems into a cohesive and advanced network, Haluk Gorgun, the Secretary of Turkish Defence Industries, said.

The homegrown project will ensure that Türkiye's layered air defence systems, sensors, and weapons are seamlessly interconnected. This will enhance Türkiye's ability to respond to potential aerial threats with unprecedented speed and accuracy, officials say.

Thanks to advanced integration supported by artificial intelligence, the project will provide operational centres and decision-makers with real-time situational awareness.

The Steel Dome is a collaborative effort involving some of Türkiye’s leading defence organisations.

Collaborative effort

Defence giants ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, TUBITAK, and the Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation are all set to play crucial roles in the development of this ambitious system.

Each organisation will contribute its expertise and technological prowess to ensure the successful realisation of the Steel Dome.

Gorgun expressed his hope that the Steel Dome project will be highly beneficial for Türkiye, enhancing both its national security and technological standing.

He highlighted the significance of this initiative in strengthening the country’s defence infrastructure and ensuring that its airspace remains protected against evolving threats.

