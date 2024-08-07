AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Arrested Libya nationals' training camp illegal: SA
South Africa says a 'military training camp' where 95 Libyans were recently arrested was operating "illegally."
Arrested Libya nationals' training camp illegal: SA
South Africa says the 95 Libyans entered South Africa in April 2024 on study permits to become security guards but instead received military training. / Photo: Getty Images
August 7, 2024

South Africa's Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) said on Wednesday it had found that a camp, where 95 Libyan nationals were seeking training in a military style, was "illegal" and not accredited by authorities.

Manabela Chauke, the director of PSiRA, told reporters that the security training company Milites Dei Security Services (MDSS) has one accredited facility but the second one where the Libyans were arrested was not accredited.

"The second training facility where the Libyans were found is not accredited and therefore is illegal. The training programme and duration was not the normal security training programme offered in South Africa," Chauke said.

Last month, 95 Libyan nationals were arrested during a police raid on a suspected "secret military camp" in White River, a holiday town in the northeastern Mpumalanga province which borders Mozambique and Eswatini.

Misrepresentation

At the time, police said the camp allegedly contained military training equipment and drugs.

The Libyans, who made their second court appearance on Monday, were charged with making misrepresentations in their applications for visas. The court postponed their case for three weeks.

South African authorities cancelled their visas two weeks ago, saying they obtained them irregularly in Tunisia through misrepresentation.

The Libyans entered South Africa in April on study permits to become security guards but instead allegedly received military training. They were scheduled to return home in December.

Criminal charges

Chauke told reporters that some of the instructors they found at the training camp were non-South Africans who used military ranks.

He said they found trenches dug at the facility which is unknown for security guard training.

"The standard of training offered was foreign or also adopted from other countries," he said, adding that they will lay criminal charges against the owners of the security training school.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us